Global
Tokenized
Today, the capital markets lack efficiency,
and the cryptocurrency markets lack clarity
We're making it simple to issue tokenized bonds and equity on a global, regulated marketplace and exchange. Relying on our integrated platform and smart contracts, Finhaven ensures that the creation, sale, and future resale of these security tokens will all be in compliance with applicable securities laws.
Creating asset liquidity through tokenization
Investments can be subject to year-long terms, tying up resources for new opportunities. Tokenization optimizes the value of an illiquid asset, making atomization, and the opportunity to buy in or out of an asset, possible.
A standard for global regulatory compliance
Together with regulators and the blockchain community, we're developing a token standard for regulatory compliance, leading the establishment of securities issuance on the blockchain.